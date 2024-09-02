Ameer Balaj murder case: Relative of suspect gunned down in Lahore

LAHORE: Javed Butt, the brother-in-law of Tefi Butt, the main suspect in the murder of Ameer Balaj, was shot dead in Lahore, ARY News reported on Monday.

As per the details, the incident occurred near the underpass on Kunal Road in the Ichhra area of Lahore, where motorcyclists opened fire on his car.

Javed Butt, a resident of Iqbal Town, was killed in the attack, while his wife sustained serious injuries and was taken to the hospital for immediate medical attention.

Earlier to this, the prime suspect in the Ameer Balaj Tipu murder case has been killed by his own accomplices in Lahore.

The prime suspect, Ahsan Shah, was being transported to Lahore’s Shadbagh area for evidence recovery by the CIA.

“Ahsan Shah’s brother, Ali Raza, and unidentified accomplices opened fire on the police convoy,” the police added.

According to police, Ahsan Shah was hit by bullets fired by his associates and was being taken to the hospital in critical condition but he succumbed to injuries.

Ameer Balaj Tipu, son of Arif Ameeir alias Tipu Truckanwala (goods transport network), was gunned down in what police described as a targeted attack near Lahore’s Thokar Niaz Beg neighborhood on February 19.

The police are currently investigating the connections between these incidents, which have further intensified concerns over ongoing violence linked to the Amir Balaj murder case.