KARACHI: The Supreme Court’s decision in the Baldia Factory case has finally led to the release of main accused Rehman aka Bhola and Zubair alias Charya. Both MQM workers walked out of Karachi Central Jail today after 14 years in custody, ARY News reported.

According to reports, Superintendent Central Jail Abdul Kareem Abbasi confirmed that the two men were released following completion of legal formalities after the Supreme Court acquittal. From jail, they went straight to MQM’s Bahadurabad centre. A number of party leaders were there to receive them, including Anees Qaimkhani, Sindh Assembly member Faheem Patni, Shariq Jamal, Farqan Ateeb and Umair Siddiqui.

The Supreme Court Karachi Registry issued the major ruling of Baldia Factory on June 10. A bench hearing appeals against their death sentences set aside the capital punishment and acquitted both men in the Baldia Town factory fire case. The trial court had convicted them and handed down death sentences, which they challenged in the apex court.

During hearings, MQM was represented by Barrister Farogh Naseem and Advocate Hassan Sabir. Defence counsel Hassan Sabir argued that prosecution had no solid evidence or eyewitness who saw the accused setting the factory on fire. After reviewing arguments and evidence, the court accepted their appeals and ordered acquittal.

The Baldia Town garments factory fire in September 2012 remains one of the deadliest industrial tragedies in Pakistan’s history. A blaze ripped through the building and 256 workers and staff lost their lives. For years the case moved through courts, with Rehman Bhola and Zubair Charya named as main accused and sentenced to death by the lower court.

With the Supreme Court now clearing them, the 2012 case has taken a dramatic turn. Party supporters gathered at Bahadurabad to welcome the two released workers, while the families of victims continue to demand justice for the 256 workers who died that day.

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