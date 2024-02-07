18.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, February 8, 2024
spot_img
- Advertisement -
 

Ballot boxes snatched in Karachi on eve of elections

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: A presiding officer along with election material has been robbed inside a polling station in Saudabad area of Karachi, ARY News reported citing police sources.

The police said that armed robbers entered the polling station established in Pakistan Public School in Saudabad, snatching valuables as well as three ballot boxes from the presiding officer. The suspects managed to escape after the snatching.

Read More: Elections 2024: IGP puts Sindh cops on high alert

Earlier in the day, Inspector General of Sindh Police (IGP) Riffat Mukhtar has directed all police officials to ensure high alert security and enhance patrolling measures ahead of general elections, slated for Feb 8.

“We must ensure security measures at every level,” Sindh provincial police chief told a news briefing in Karachi.

Riffat Mukhtar also directed the police officials to enhance interaction with intelligence personnel for any untoward incident. Ballot boxes snatched in Karachi on eve of elections

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.