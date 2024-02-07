KARACHI: A presiding officer along with election material has been robbed inside a polling station in Saudabad area of Karachi, ARY News reported citing police sources.

The police said that armed robbers entered the polling station established in Pakistan Public School in Saudabad, snatching valuables as well as three ballot boxes from the presiding officer. The suspects managed to escape after the snatching.

Earlier in the day, Inspector General of Sindh Police (IGP) Riffat Mukhtar has directed all police officials to ensure high alert security and enhance patrolling measures ahead of general elections, slated for Feb 8.

“We must ensure security measures at every level,” Sindh provincial police chief told a news briefing in Karachi.

Riffat Mukhtar also directed the police officials to enhance interaction with intelligence personnel for any untoward incident. Ballot boxes snatched in Karachi on eve of elections