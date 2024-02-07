Elections 2024: IGP puts Sindh cops on high alert

KARACHI: Inspector General of Sindh Police (IGP) Riffat Mukhtar has directed all police officials to ensure high alert security and enhance patrolling measures ahead of general elections, slated for Feb 8 (tomorrow), ARY News reported on Wednesday.

“We must ensure security measures at every level,” Sindh provincial police chief told a news briefing in Karachi.

Riffat Mukhtar also directed the police officials to enhance interaction with intelligence personnel for any untoward incident.

“Police officials should instruct subordinates to be vigilant,” he said, noting that protection of voters, candidates, polling staff and material should be ensured.

The Sindh IGP also directed to enhance patrolling measures and snap-checking at the district level.

The briefing comes hours after back-to-back blasts that hit Balochistan’s Pishin and Qila Saifullah, killing at least 28 people.

Pakistan has witnessed a surge in terrorist activities, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan, since the outlawed militant group Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan ended its ceasefire with the government in November 2022.

Earlier, Senate had also adopted a resolution, which was moved by independent Senator Dilawar Khan during a session with only 15 lawmakers in attendance. It sought delay in general elections in the light of extreme weather in hilly areas and the “deteriorating security situation”.

However, the passage of the resolution was strongly criticised by major political parties – including PPP, PML-N and PTI. Moreover, PPP and PTI served notices to their senators, Gurdeep Singh and Bahramand Tangi, who remained abstained from voting.

Extending support to the resolution, JUI-F Fazlur Rehman said that it reflects the party’s stance as the election environment wasn’t visible, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan amid terror attacks.

The politician, time by time, had expressed grave concern over the peace and security situation in the country after his party came under attack thrice in the last six months.

“The authorities should realize the seriousness of the situation and an environment should be made so that we can conduct our election campaign easily,” he added. However, he said, if the elections are held on time, the JUI-F will participate and won’t not run away.