Fazl says no issues if general elections ‘delayed’ for few days

DI KHAN: JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Monday said that a delay of “few days” in the general elections wouldn’t be a big issue as the country’s security situation was not suitable for polls, ARY News reported.

The comments came a day after the JUI-F’s chief convoy was targeted in a brazen attack at the Yarik Interchange in Dera Ismail Khan.

KP police said vehicles part of Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s convoy went to Yarak area for refuelling when the incident occurred, but the politician was not present on the spot.

Pakistan has seen an uptick in terror activities, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan, after the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) ended its ceasefire with the government in November.

Fazl has called on the caretaker government and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to ensure the law and order situation, stressing that it wasn’t the right time to be holding the general elections.

Addressing a press conference here, the JUI-F chief said Sunday’s incident raised questions on the country’s security situation, adding that he does not see elections being staged on February 8.

“It won’t be a big issue If elections are delayed for a few days,” he said, noting that his party’s leadership had also come under attack in Waziristan and Tank.

Fazl questioned how the JUI-F can run the election campaign amidst security threats, suggesting a possible delay in the election timeline if the situation does not improve.

Responding to a question, the JUI-F Chief said, “Seat adjustment will be based on need, no such situation is under consideration right now,” as he emphasised the pressing need for stability and confidence restoration in the nation.

In response to another question, Fazl said hinted at a potential visit to Afghanistan in the coming week. He stressed the mutual need for stability between Afghanistan and Pakistan, expressing a commitment to mend the trust between the two nations.