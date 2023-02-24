Baloch folk singer Wasu Khan passes away

Renowned folk singer from Balochistan, Wasu Khan Gajani, passed away in Sukkur, on Friday morning.

As per the reports from family sources of the deceased, Baloch folk veteran, Wasu Khan Gajani, who rose to fame following his appearance with ace singer Shehzad Roy in docudrama ‘Wasu Aur Mein’, breathed his last this morning after a prolonged illness.

Khan was suffering from various health issues for a long time.

Roy also confirmed the unfortunate news on the micro-blogging site. He tweeted, “Wasu Khan passed away this morning. He was unable to read and write, but had great political intellect and wrote political satire. We will miss him. Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un.”

A number of social users paid tribute to the late artist.

Wasu Khan passed away this morning. He was unable to read and write, but had great political intellect and wrote political satire. We will miss him. Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un #WasuKhan pic.twitter.com/glQdHURW7k — Shehzad Roy (@ShehzadRoy) February 24, 2023

“His passing is a loss not only for his family and loved ones but also for those who appreciated his work and contribution to the community. May he rest in peace, and may his legacy continue to inspire others to find their own ways of making a difference,” a fan wrote on the social platform.

Wasu Khan Gajani, whose real name was Muhammad Waris, belonged to the Goranari region of Sohbatpur, Balochistan.

