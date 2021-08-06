Balochistan reports 6.30% COVID-19 positivity rate

QUETTA: Balochistan has reported 79 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, ARY News reported Friday.

Provincial Health Department in a statement said that in last 24 hours 79 coronavirus infections were detected with 6.30 percent positivity rate.

During the said period, a patient died in the province, pushing the total of deaths in Balochistan to 330, health department said.

According to the health department, test positivity ratio in the provincial capital city Quetta remained 4.36 percent. 39 out of 79 total cases were reported in Quetta.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has reported 4,745 new COVID-19 cases during the past 24 hours.

Read more: COVID-19 infects 4,745 more Pakistanis during last 24 hours

The NCOC said that the country’s number of overall confirmed cases has risen to 1,058,405, including 954,711 recoveries, adding that the positivity rate of infections was recorded at 8.18 per cent.

The COVID-19 claimed 67 more lives across Pakistan in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll from the disease to 23,702, the NCOC said, adding that 4,157 people are in critical condition.