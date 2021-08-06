COVID-19 infects 4,745 more Pakistanis during last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported 4,745 new COVID-19 cases during the past 24 hours, ARY News reported quoting the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Friday.

The NCOC said that the country’s number of overall confirmed cases has risen to 1,058,405, including 954,711 recoveries, adding that the positivity rate of infections was recorded at 8.18 per cent.

Statistics 6 Aug 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 57,981

Positive Cases: 4745

Positivity % : 8.18%

Deaths : 67 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) August 6, 2021

The COVID-19 claimed 67 more lives across Pakistan in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll from the disease to 23,702, the NCOC said, adding that 4,157 people are in critical condition.

Overall 16,336,171 tests have been conducted so far to diagnose the deadly virus in Pakistan including 57,981 in the past 24 hours.

Read more: SINDH VACCINATES 290,469 PEOPLE AGAINST COVID-19 IN LAST 24 HOURS



Sindh province is the most affected region of the country with 394,748 infections, followed by the Punjab province which has reported 361,458 cases.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa remains third on the list with 147,026 cases. Islamabad, 89,569, Balochistan, 30,967, AJK, 26,086 and GB have reported 8,551 new infections, so far.