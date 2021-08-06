Friday, August 6, 2021
type here...
HomeHealth
Web Desk

COVID-19 infects 4,745 more Pakistanis during last 24 hours

test

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported 4,745 new COVID-19 cases during the past 24 hours, ARY News reported quoting the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Friday.

The NCOC said that the country’s number of overall confirmed cases has risen to 1,058,405, including 954,711 recoveries, adding that the positivity rate of infections was recorded at 8.18 per cent.

The COVID-19 claimed 67 more lives across Pakistan in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll from the disease to  23,702, the NCOC said, adding that 4,157 people are in critical condition.

Overall 16,336,171 tests have been conducted so far to diagnose the deadly virus in Pakistan including 57,981 in the past 24 hours.

Read more: SINDH VACCINATES 290,469 PEOPLE AGAINST COVID-19 IN LAST 24 HOURS

Sindh province is the most affected region of the country with 394,748 infections, followed by the Punjab province which has reported 361,458 cases.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa remains third on the list with 147,026 cases. Islamabad, 89,569, Balochistan, 30,967, AJK, 26,086 and GB have reported 8,551 new infections, so far.

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2021 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.