QUETTA: The Balochistan government has decided to abolish the mandatory school uniform requirement for primary-level students as part of a series of education reforms aimed at increasing literacy and improving access to education across the province.

The decision was made during a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat, where officials reviewed reforms related to education, health, and law and order.

Under the proposed policy, primary schools will be declared gender-neutral, allowing boys and girls to receive basic education in the same institutions. The recommendations will be presented to the provincial cabinet for approval.

The meeting also agreed on a comprehensive reform agenda for the upcoming fiscal year’s budget, with a focus on improving education, healthcare, and public safety.

To boost literacy rates, the government decided to introduce double-shift teaching in 900 schools across the province.

Authorities also approved a significant increase in the fixed salaries of teachers working under the National Commission for Human Development (NCHD).

Officials further decided to introduce standardized reading and writing materials in government schools to improve learning outcomes.

In another major initiative, the government announced the elimination of the traditional “taat culture” (floor-seating) in functional public schools.

Chief Minister Bugti said every school would be provided with desks, ensuring that students no longer have to sit on mats while attending classes.

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“The world has changed, yet it is unfortunate that children in Balochistan are still studying while sitting on mats,” the chief minister said. “No child will sit on the floor. Every student will receive education while seated at a desk.”

Bugti also warned that strict action would be taken against officials if students were found sitting on mats after the implementation deadline. He added that he would personally conduct surprise inspections of schools, even in remote and mountainous areas of the province.

The reforms are part of the government’s broader effort to improve educational standards and increase school enrollment across Balochistan.