KARACHI: The Sindh government has announced the dates for the announcement of matric and intermediate examination results across the province.

According to the decision, matric results will be announced by 10 July, while intermediate results will be issued by 31 July.

The announcement was made during a meeting of education boards chaired by Minister for Universities and Boards Muhammad Ismail Raho in Karachi.

The meeting reviewed in detail the annual examinations for matric and intermediate levels, with all educational boards providing comprehensive briefings on the conduct of exams.

Officials confirmed that all divisional boards across Sindh will release matric results by 10 July, while intermediate results will be announced by 31 July.

In addition, results for ninth and eleventh grades are scheduled to be released by 31 August, according to board chairpersons.

During the briefing, it was noted that examination teams showing poor performance in the Sukkur division had their duties cancelled during the exam period.

Separately, officials said that multiple cases were registered in Karachi over violations of Section 144 during the examination period, according to Secretary Education Abbas Baloch.

The provincial authorities stated that measures are being taken to ensure transparency and improved management of the examination and results process across all education boards.