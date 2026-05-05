KARACHI: A standoff has emerged between the university administration and the Karachi University Teachers’ Association over the restoration of house rent allowance, placing both sides at odds amid growing tensions on campus, ARY News reported.

The University of Karachi administration has taken a firm position, stating that all examinations scheduled for tomorrow will be held as per routine without any disruption. Officials maintained that despite the teachers’ protest announcement, semester exams will not be affected.

Faculty members, however, have announced a boycott of classes and examination duties in protest, demanding the reinstatement of the house rent allowance. According to the association, the house rent ceiling was withdrawn by the Higher Education Commission in 2022, triggering financial concerns among staff.

The teachers argue that the allowance issue places an estimated burden of around Rs500 million on the university, which is already facing financial constraints. They question how the institution can absorb such costs from its existing budget amid ongoing fiscal challenges.

Also Read: Karachi University teachers announce boycott of semester exams

Despite the protest call, the administration reiterated its commitment to academic continuity and insisted that examination processes will proceed without interruption.

In a separate development, the Transport Department has issued a directive supporting the Karachi University administration, confirming that all transport points and services will operate as normal tomorrow.

The situation highlights an escalating dispute between faculty demands and administrative limitations, with both sides holding firm on their positions as exams approach.