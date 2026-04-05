Balochistan govt issues new timings for markets, wedding halls, restaurants

QUETTA: The Government of Balochistan has announced new operating hours for markets, wedding halls, and restaurants across the province, ARY News reported.

According to the Balochistan Home Department, all markets and shopping centres in Quetta will now close at 8:00 PM.

However, essential services including medical stores, tandoors, and naan shops have been exempted from the restrictions.

Officials further stated that all events at wedding halls, banquet halls, and hotels must conclude by 10:00 PM.

Restaurants and hotels have also been directed to shut operations by 10:00 PM, as per orders issued by the Additional Chief Secretary (Home).

The new timings have been implemented as part of administrative measures to regulate business hours in the province.

Also Read: Markets to close at 8 PM; restaurants at 10PM

Earlier, a proposal was given to shut down all markets, bazaars, and commercial zones at 8:00 PM to combat the ongoing energy crisis, ARY News reported.

According to details, the federal government has accelerated consultations with all four provinces, as well as Gilgit-Baltistan, to develop an energy-saving program in response to regional tensions and rising costs.

Sources within the Ministry of Energy revealed that under the new conservation plan, a revised schedule for shops and markets across the country has been proposed.

The ministry suggests that bazaars and commercial zones operate from 9:00 AM to 8:00 PM. Meanwhile, it has been suggested that restaurants and hotels close by 10:00 PM.

To implement the program effectively, all provincial governments, chambers of commerce, and various trade organizations have been asked to submit their feedback.

Additionally, energy consumption data has been collected from all power distribution companies (DISCOs) to ascertain exactly how much electricity can be saved through these timing adjustments.