Balochistan announces six-day school week, ends Saturday holiday

Quetta: The Balochistan government on Tuesday announced that schools and administrative offices of the School Education Department will operate six days a week, ending the Saturday holiday.

The School Education Department of Balochistan issued a notification stating that all public and private schools, along with attached administrative offices, will observe a six-day working week from Monday to Saturday with immediate effect and until further orders.

According to the notification issued by Secretary School Education Balochistan Lal Jan Jaffar, all previous orders regarding working days of educational institutions have been superseded.

Under the revised schedule, schools and education department offices will remain open for six days a week, while the weekly holiday will be observed only on Sunday.

The decision comes after the province had earlier implemented a five-day working week for schools and education offices from March/April 2026 due to the global fuel and energy crisis. Under that arrangement, institutions remained closed on both Saturday and Sunday.

The latest notification restores the six-day working schedule across educational institutions and administrative offices in Balochistan.