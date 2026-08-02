Saturday holiday in private schools? Sindh govt issues clarification

The Sindh Education Department has clarified whether its decision to end the Saturday holiday in schools will also apply to private educational institutions.

According to ARY News, the Sindh Education Department recently announced a revised academic schedule for schools across the province.

Under the notification issued earlier, Saturday holidays were abolished with effect from August 1, 2026, following the end of the summer vacation. Schools were instructed to conduct classes six days a week.

The original notification stated that the revised schedule would apply to both public and private educational institutions across Sindh.

However, Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah has now issued a clarification through his official social media account.

He stated that, in accordance with the School Education Department’s notification, all government schools will continue academic activities six days a week from August 1, 2026.

Read more: Saturday holiday abolished in schools

The minister further clarified that private educational institutions are not required to follow the weekly schedule prescribed for government schools.

Instead, they may determine their own working days and class schedules in accordance with their individual institutional policies.