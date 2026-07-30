Saturday holiday abolished in schools

KARACHI: The Sindh government has abolished the weekly Saturday holiday in all public and private schools across the province, restoring a six-day working week from August 1.

According to a notification issued by the School Education and Literacy Department, all educational institutions under its administrative control will observe classes from Monday to Saturday with effect from August 1, 2026, until further orders.

The notification states that the decision supersedes the department’s previous orders regarding the weekly schedule.

With the latest directive, both public and private schools across Sindh will resume a six-day academic week to ensure continuity in teaching and learning.

Earlier, several teachers had called for the restoration of the six-day working week, arguing that the Saturday holiday was affecting classroom continuity and students’ academic progress.

They maintained that prolonged weekly breaks had a negative impact on students’ learning aptitude, classroom engagement and overall academic performance.

Meanwhile, the government of Punjab is considering extending summer vacations for schools in flood-affected areas as heavy monsoon rains continue to cause widespread disruption across the province.

The proposal follows a recommendation from the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), which has advised the Punjab School Education Department not to reopen schools in areas affected by flooding, considering the safety of students, teachers and school staff.

Officials say the recommendation, which could see some schools remain closed beyond mid-August and potentially until 1 September 2026, is awaiting final approval.

A decision will be made after authorities assess the evolving weather and flood situation.

The PDMA said schools in affected districts should remain closed until floodwaters recede.

The government of Punjab has also ordered inspections of schools and other public buildings damaged by the monsoon rains.