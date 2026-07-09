QUETTA: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday chaired a meeting of the Provincial Apex Committee under the National Action Plan (NAP) in Quetta to review the overall law and order and security situation in Balochistan.

PM Shehbaz arrived in Quetta on a one-day visit and was received by Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhail, Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti, and senior civil and military officials.

During his visit, the prime minister presided over the high-level meeting on the province’s security situation, where relevant authorities briefed him on the prevailing law and order challenges and ongoing counterterrorism efforts.

The meeting was attended by Field Marshal and Chief of Defence Forces Syed Asim Munir, Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhail, Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti, senior military and civilian officials, and heads of law enforcement agencies.

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, and Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs Senator Rana Sanaullah also attended the meeting.

The prime minister’s visit comes amid a recent surge in terrorist attacks targeting security forces and civilians in Balochistan.

38 security personnel, 4 civilians martyred, 54 terrorists killed in Balochistan: DG ISPR

A day earlier, Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said that 42 people, including 11 soldiers, 27 police personnel and four civilians, were martyred in three separate attacks carried out by Fitna al Khwarij (FAK) and Fitna Al-Hindustan (FAH) in Balochistan.

Addressing a press conference, Lt Gen Chaudhry said security forces subsequently launched intelligence-based and follow-up operations, killing 54 terrorists.

He also said that India was orchestrating the terrorist attacks in Balochistan, adding that Pakistani security forces had responded swiftly and effectively to the incidents.