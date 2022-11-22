Balochistan Assembly forms special committee over ‘low gas pressure’

QUETTA: Balochistan Assembly has constituted a special committee to take up the issue of low gas pressure in Quetta and other parts of the province with the federal government, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, the committee – which will be headed by acting speaker Sardar Babar Khan Musakhail – will take up the issue of low gas pressure in Quetta and other parts of the province with the federal government.

The committee also included Opposition Leader Malik Sikander Khan (JUI-F), two members from Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and parliamentary leaders of other political parties.

The committee was formed after Parliamentary Secretary for Health Khalil Garage Bhutto moved the motion against gas and electricity shortages in the assembly.

The special committee will visit Islamabad to take up the issues with petroleum and power ministries and other authorities.

Earlier on November 15, the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) asked the federal government to resolve the issue of low gas pressure in Ziarat city immediately.

The Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) threatened the federal government to stage sit-in outside Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) if the low gas pressure issue is not resolved.

In a statement, Provincial Minister for Planning and Development Haji Noor Mohammad noted that the Ziarat’s temperature goes down to -15 degree Celsius in winter.

“The citizens are forced to migrate from the city in such a situation”, he said, adding that they are cutting trees for fuel due to low gas pressure.

Haji Noor Mohammad urged the federal government to direct Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) for resolving the issue of low gas pressure in the city.

