BAP urges govt to resolve low gas pressure issue in Ziarat

ZIARAT: The Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) has asked the federal government to resolve the issue of low gas pressure in Ziarat city immediately, ARY News reported.

According to details, the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) has threatened the federal government to stage sit-in outside Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) if the low gas pressure issue is not resolved.

In a statement, Provincial Minister for Planning and Development Haji Noor Mohammad noted that the Ziarat’s temperature goes down to -15 degree Celsius in winter.

“The citizens are forced to migrate from the city in such a situation”, he said, adding that they are cutting trees for fuel due to low gas pressure.

Haji Noor Mohammad urged the federal government to direct Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) for resolving the issue of low gas pressure in the city.

Earlier in November, it was reported that the country could face an intense gas shortage crisis in the winter. “The consumers should get prepare to face the gas crisis,” sources at the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) said.

“Presently the country’s gas production is 750 million cubic feet per day (MMcf/d), while the imported RLNG has been around 1000 MMcfd,” the gas utility sources said.

“The gas demand has started rising and the shortfall is likely to soar to its highest level,” according to sources.

The gas shortfall of Sui Northern and Southern gas companies could increase to 1.2 billion cubic feet. Supply of LNG to domestic consumers up to 350 mmcfd has been proposed by the ministry.

According to sources, it has been proposed to halt gas supply to commercial consumers from November 1 and shift them to the LNG.

