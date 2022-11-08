SSGC, SNGPL seek massive increase in gas prices

ISLAMABAD: State-run gas utilities, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC), have sought a massive increase in gas prices, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, the gas companies have filed a petition with Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), seeking a massive increase in gas prices.

SNGPL has asked OGRA to increase the prescribed price by 237 percent, while SSGC has sought an upward revision by 96.36 percent.

OGRA would hold the public hearing on Sui Nothern’s petition on Nov 14 in Lahore and on Sui Southern’s petition in Karachi on Nov 21.

Earlier in November, it was reported that the country could face an intense gas shortage crisis in the winter. “The consumers should get prepare to face the gas crisis,” sources at the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) said.

“Presently the country’s gas production is 750 million cubic feet per day (MMcf/d), while the imported RLNG has been around 1000 MMcfd,” the gas utility sources said.

“The gas demand has started rising and the shortfall is likely to soar to its highest level,” according to sources. “Currently the gas supply has been 1700 MMcfd, while the demand has soared above 2500 million cubic feet per day,” sources said.

