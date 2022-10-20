Govt devises strategy to ensure gas supply in winter

ISLAMABAD: In order to deal with the looming gas crisis in winter, the federal government has approved the relaxation in the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) rules for the import of Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG), ARY News reported, citing sources.

Sources say that the coalition government has approved the relaxation of the PPRA rules for the import of LPG to ensure the supply of gas in the winter season. The approval from the federal cabinet will be taken through circulation summary, the sources said.

The PPRA relaxation rules will be applied to the import of spot cargoes of LPG. There will be a relaxation in the rules for the import of spot cargo for Sui Southern LPG Limited.

The sources have further said that the government has proposed to import 100,000 metric tons of LPG in the next 5 months, while there is a plan to import 20 thousand tons of LPG per month from November 2022 to March 2023.

Earlier, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Ishaq Dar presided over a meeting to review gas supply measures during the winter season. The meeting was apprised of the supply and demand situation of gas during the winter season. The meeting also discussed modalities for an adequate supply of gas for domestic and industrial consumption and for reducing the shortfall in the winter season.

