Balochistan Assembly stands dissolved

QUETTA: Balochistan Governor Abdul Wali Kakar on Saturday dissolved the provincial assembly on the recommendation of Chief Minister (CM) Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, ARY News reported, citing a provincial government notification.

The governor signed the summary under Article 112(1) of the Constitution, which empowered him to dissolve the provincial assembly within 48 hours if advised by the chief minister.

According to the Constitution, the governor shall dissolve the provincial assembly if so advised by the chief minister; and the provincial assembly shall, unless sooner dissolved, stand dissolved at the expiration of forty-eight hours after the chief minister has so advised.

Abdul Quddus Bizenjo will continue as the chief minister until the caretaker government is appointed. The summary was sent to the governor on Saturday afternoon.

Like the National Assembly, both Sindh and Balochistan assemblies held their inaugural sessions on August 13, 2018, following their election in the July 25 polls.

The National Assembly was dissolved on August 9, three days before completion of its term.

Governor Kamran Tessori dissolved the Sindh Assembly at the advice of Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday, a day before completion of its five-year term. However, Balochistan Assembly is completing its five-year tenure on Saturday, August 12 (today).

If the assembly completes its term, the next general election would be held in 60 days according to the Constitution. But if the term is not complete, even by a single day, the elections would be held in 90 days.

It is to be mentioned here that the assemblies of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were dissolved in January this year. However, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) did not hold the election in the provinces in 90 days.

The elections for these two provincial assemblies also expected to be held along with the other assemblies in the next general election.