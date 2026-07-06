Balochistan becomes first province to launch self-funded passenger train service

QUETTA: The Balochistan government has made history by becoming the first provincial administration in Pakistan to launch a passenger train service funded entirely through its own resources, ARY News reported.

Marking a major milestone for both Pakistan Railways and the region, the newly inaugurated “People’s Train Service” will initially operate across Saryab, Quetta, and Kachlak.

To complete this historic project, the Balochistan government allocated Rs 1.4 billion for track repairs and station restoration.

From this budget, five existing railway stations will be completely revamped and beautified, while two brand-new stations will be constructed.

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In its next phase, the train service is slated to expand further to Mastung and Pishin.

The People’s Train Service is expected to provide immense relief and affordable transit for students, government employees, and daily commuters.

Additionally, authorities anticipate that the local rail service will significantly alleviate traffic congestion within Quetta city.