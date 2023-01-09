Balochistan CM approves issuance of health cards for fishermen

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Abdul Qudus Bizenjo on Monday approved the issuance of health cards for fishermen registered with the Department of Fisheries and Coastal Development, ARY News reported.

According to details, Balochistan CM gave approved the issuance of health cards for registered fishermen on a summary sent to his office by the Department of Fisheries and Coastal Development.

The summary stated that the number of fishermen registered with the Department of Fisheries is 89,886.

“In the first phase, health cards will be issued to the fishermen of Gwadar and in the second phase, the fishermen of Lasbela and Hub districts,” the provincial government spokesperson said in a statement.

“With the approval of the health card, it will be possible to resolve the medical problems and difficulties of the fishermen associated with the coastal belt,” the spokesperson added.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet had approved technical supplementary grants of Rs822.7 million to uplift fishermen in Gwadar.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar presided over the meeting and approved technical supplementary grants of Rs1022.750 million for Baluchistan fishermen and Ghurki Trust teaching Hospital (GTTH), Lahore.

Considering the summary of Ministry of Maritime Affairs, the committee approved TSG in aid of Rs822.750 million enabling Gwadar Port Authority (GPA) to disburse the amount of Rs250,000/per head to 3291 fishermen registered with Baluchistan Fisheries Department for the purchase of boat engines.

