ECC approves Rs822m grant for Gwadar fishermen

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet has approved technical supplementary grants of Rs822.7 million to uplift fishermen in Gwadar, ARY News reported.

According to details, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar presided over the meeting and approved technical supplementary grants of Rs1022.750 million for Baluchistan fishermen and Ghurki Trust teaching Hospital (GTTH), Lahore.

Considering the summary of Ministry of Maritime Affairs, the committee approved TSG in aid of Rs822.750 million enabling Gwadar Port Authority (GPA) to disburse the amount of Rs250,000/per head to 3291 fishermen registered with Baluchistan Fisheries Department for the purchase of boat engines.

The ECC also approved TSG in aid of Rs200 million in favour of Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination for Ghurki Trust teaching Hospital (GTTH), Lahore.

Ghurki Trust teaching Hospital (GTTH) is a tertiary care non-profit organization providing “State of the Art” health facilities to needy and poor patients.

The committee considered a summary of Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) on assignment of working interest in exploration licenses/blocks and approved transfer of 30% working interest of M/s MoL to M/s MPCL in Margala Block.

It was apprised that Margala Block is governed by Pakistan Petroleum Exploration and Production Rules 2001. The acquiring company M/s MPCL is operating in Pakistan since 1954 and has working interests in 23 exploration licenses and 15 development & production leases.

The ECC was further informed that M/s MOL has cleared all its financial obligations, the statement added.

The ECC deferred a summary submitted by Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) for foreign exchange coverage to PSO and directed the Ministry of Energy to resubmit the summary after reviewing the numbers.

