ECC gives nod for sugar export

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet has allowed the export of about 100,000 metric tonnes (MT) of sugar, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The committee also approved technical supplementary grants of Ministry of Climate Change and Ministry of Housing and Works.

Earlier in November, the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) greenlighted the import of 160,000 metric tons of fertilizers.

The stocks of urea will be procured from China and Azerbaijan on a government-to-government (G2G) basis through the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP).

It was recommended to import 125,000 metric tons of urea from China and 35,000 MT of fertilizers from Azerbaijan to meet the demand. The decision was taken in the ECC session presided over by the Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar.

The Ministry of Industries and Production submitted a summary on the procurement of 200K MT Urea and shared that the ministry has negotiated on various options including import from Chinese firms who have committed to supply the negotiated quantity of urea fertilizer at the lowest rate, according to the press statement.

