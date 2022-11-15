Subsidised gas, wheat flour scheme: ECC takes important decisions

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) has taken important decisions regarding the subsidised gas supply to fertilizer companies, wheat flour scheme for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and others, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar chaired the ECC session today in which important decisions were taken.

The ECC has approved the RLNG supply on subsidised rates to Fatima Fertilizers and Agritech from October to December this year.

Moreover, the committee also approved the continuation of the Sasta Atta [subsidised wheat flour] Scheme under the Prime Minister’s relief package the Utility Stores Corporation (USC) till June 30 – 2023.

The ECC also approved the disbursement of funds for the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) for gas supply to Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM).

The committee approved the technical supplementary grants for ministries of information and human rights.

In another development today, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has announced to keep the prices of petrol, diesel and other petroleum products unchanged for the next 15 days.

Ishaq Dar announced to maintain the petroleum products prices for the next 15 days. Dar said that the prices of petrol, diesel, light diesel and kerosene oil will remain unchanged till November 30 as per the federal government’s decision.

The current prices for petrol are Rs224.80 per litre, Rs235.30 for Highs Speed Diesel (HSD), Rs186.50 for Light Diesel and Rs191.83 for kerosene oil.

Dar said after Federal Shariat Court’s (FSC) verdict in Riba (interest) case, the government is withdrawing its cases in the FSC.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) decided to withdraw their pleas for the resumption of the interest-based financial system. The finance minister added that the SBP and NBP filed appeals to withdraw their pleas.

