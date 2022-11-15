Petrol, diesel prices to remain unchanged, announces Ishaq Dar

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has announced to keep the prices of petrol, diesel and other petroleum products unchanged for the next 15 days, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Ishaq Dar announced to maintain the petroleum products prices for the next 15 days. Dar said that the prices of petrol, diesel, light diesel and kerosene oil will remain unchanged till November 30 as per the federal government’s decision.

The current prices for petrol are Rs224.80 per litre, Rs235.30 for Highs Speed Diesel (HSD), Rs186.50 for Light Diesel and Rs191.83 for kerosene oil.

Dar said after Federal Shariat Court’s (FSC) verdict in Riba (interest) case, the government is withdrawing its cases in the FSC.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) decided to withdraw their pleas for the resumption of the interest-based financial system. The finance minister added that the SBP and NBP filed appeals to withdraw their pleas.

On October 31, the federal government had decided to keep the prices of petroleum products unchanged.

