Petroleum prices to remain unchanged: Ishaq Dar

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to keep the prices of petroleum products unchanged for the next fortnight besides extending the last date for filing of tax returns, ARY News reported on Monday.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has asserted that the government has decided to keep the prices of petroleum products unchanged for the next 15 days.

The current prices for petrol are Rs224.80 per litre, Rs235.30 for Highs Speed Diesel (HSD), Rs186.50 for Light Diesel and Rs191.83 for kerosene oil.

Furthermore, Ishaq Dar noted that today (October 31) was the last date for filing income tax returns. “However, on the request of representations of tax bar association and the business community, the government has decided to extend the date to Nov 30,” he added.

The finance minister said that last month there were about 8000 pending payments of letters of credit (LCs), out of which 4400 cases of up to $50,000 had already been cleared while now after the government’s decision of increasing the threshold up to $100,000, 1365 more cases would be cleared.

“I met with the Governor SBP in Karachi on Sunday, and with the consent of Sate Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the government has approved increase of the threshold up to $100,000”, he added. He said implementation on the decision would be implemented from tomorrow.

It is pertinent to mention here that the coalition government on October 15 also decided to keep the prices of petroleum products unchanged.

