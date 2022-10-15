Saturday, October 15, 2022
Govt leaves petroleum prices unchanged

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Saturday announced to maintain the petrol prices at the current rate with effect from October 16 (Sunday), ARY News reported.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar announced the development via a video message.

Dar said that the finance ministry made the decision to keep the prices unchanged after taking Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif into consultation.

“Ministry of Finance received a summary from OGRA which suggested a reduction in petrol price while an increase in the price of diesel, kerosene and light diesel oil,” he said.

According to the notification, the petrol price remained unchanged at Rs224.80 per litre, Rs235.30 for high-speed diesel (HSD), Rs191.83 for kerosine oil and Rs186.50 for light diesel.

It is pertinent to mention here that the federal govt maintained fuel prices despite the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority’s (OGRA) proposal to reduce the petrol price.

