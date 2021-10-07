20 killed, over 200 injured as magnitude 5.9 earthquake hits Balochistan

QUETTA: At least 20 people have died and more than 200 were injured as a 5.9-magnitude earthquake struck parts of Balochistan including Quetta, confirmed provincial home minister Zia ullah Langau, reported ARY News on Thursday.

The tremors were felt around 3: 01 in the night in Sibi, Pishin, Muslim Bagh, Qila Saifullah Kachlak, Harnai and surrounding areas. People came out of their homes in panic and started reciting verses from the Holy Quran.

According to National Seismic Monitoring Centre, Islamabad, the epicenter of the quake was located in Harnai at the depth of 15 kilometres.

According to Deputy Commissioner Harnai Anwar Hashim, roofs and walls of more than 100 houses collapsed in Harnai and Shahrag, trapping several people under the debris. Dozens of public and private buildings were damaged in parts of Balochistan.

Harnai is the worst-affected remote mountainous area of Balochistan by the quake.

The rescue operation was underway and several injured have been rushed to the hospital, while emergency has been slapped in the hospitals of the province. He expressed fear that the death toll may rise.

DG PDMA, Naseer Nasir said children are also among the dead and feard increase in the death toll.

Many of the victims died when roofs and walls collapsed after the 5.9 magnitude quake struck, with health workers treating the injured with the help of torches after electricity failed.

The quake caused electricity to fail in the region, with health staff working without lights in a poorly equipped government hospital. “We were operating without electricity with the help of torches and mobile flashlights,” a senior official at the Harnai hospital said.

“We are receiving information that 20 people have been killed due to the earthquake. Rescue efforts are underway,” Balochistan home minister Mir Zia ullah Langau added.

