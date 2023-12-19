Balochistan electables ‘refuse’ to join PPP

Two important electables of Balochistan have ‘refused’ to join the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), ARY News reported, citing sources.

Balochistan has been the centre of attraction for major political parties including the Pakistan People’s Party, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and others after the announcement of the election schedule.

Recently, Sarfraz Bugti joined the Pakistan People’s Party after residing as caretaker interior minister.

Sources said that former deputy chairman Senate, Jan Muhammad Jamail and ex-Balochistan minister Sardar Saleh Bhootani have excused from joining PPP.

The sources also claimed that the Bilawal Bhutto Zardari-led party has refused to ‘conditional’ joining of former federal minister Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind.

PPP sources said Yar Muhammad Rind reportedly expressed his willingness to become Balochistan CM and demanded a ‘confirm’ Sindh Assembly seat for his son.

Addressing a gathering at the party’s workers convention in Turbat, Bugti revealed that PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari had urged him to join the party during Zardari’s visit to Turbat. Bugti said he would contest the upcoming general elections with the support of the PPP leadership.