Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti resigns

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti has resigned from the post and is likely to join Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), ARY News reported on Friday, citing sources.

Sources told ARY News that Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti has tendered his resignation as country’s interim interior minister on December 13.

Sources claimed that Caretaker Prime Minister (PM) Anwaarul Haq Kakar has accepted the resignation today.

Bugti resignation came as he decided to join Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) ahead of general elections 2024.

More resignations from the incumbent caretaker cabinet are possible to become eligible in the forthcoming election, scheduled for Feb 8, 2024.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan halted the Lahore High Court (LHC) order that suspended the appointment of ROs and DROs from bureaucracy and directed the electoral watchdog to issue the election schedule by tonight.

The Pakistan Supreme Court also issued a contempt of court notice to Barrister Umair Niazi – who filed the petition on behalf of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) – seeking the appointment of ROs and DROs from judiciary, not the executive.

General elections

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had notified general elections on February 8, 2024.

According to details, the Election Commission issued a notification of the date of the general election under Section 57 of the Election Act۔

The notification said that in light of the Supreme Court’s order, the general elections will take place on February 8, 2024.