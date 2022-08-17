Balochistan floods: Six more reported dead, tally reached 202

Quetta: Six more people have been reported dead amid heavy rains and floods in Balochistan, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) reported.

According to details, PDMA told on Tuesday that six more people were reported dead amid heavy rains and floods in the province taking the tally to 202. A total of 96 men, 48 women, and 58 children have lost their lives to floods and related incidents in Balochistan.

Moreover, 81 people suffered injuries due to floods in the past three days. A total of 107,377 cattle have also been reported dead in the floods, PDMA data shows.

Resuce and relief operations are underway for flood-affected people. The PDMA provided 1150 tents, 650 food packets, 450 blankets, 250 water coolers, and 200 gas cylinders to flood-affected people.

A total of 22,692 homes were damaged and 5,907 homes were demolished in the recent rains and floods in the province. Deaths were reported in Bolan, Quetta, Zhob, Dakki, Khuzdar, Kohlu, Kech, Mastoong, Harnai, Qila Saifullah and Sibbi.

A total of 18 bridges and 690 km of roads have been damaged amid the rains. PDMA and rescue authorities are carrying out operations in flood-affected areas.

