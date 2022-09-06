Balochistan floods: Three more dead, tally reaches 263

QUETTA: The death toll from torrential rains and flash floods in Balochistan has risen to 263 as three more people lost their lives during the past 24 hours, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), overall 263 people have lost their lives in heavy rains and flash floods in Balochistan. The deceased persons included 125 men, 59 women and 79 children, whereas, the number of injured people was 166.

The torrential rains damaged a total of 64,385 houses including 18,410 fully collapsed and 45,975 houses were partially damaged. Nearly 500,000 livestock was swept away and killed in the floods, according to the PDMA report.

On September 2, the Balochistan government once again postponed an anti-polio drive in the province amid heavy rainfall and floods that have resulted in deaths, loss of infrastructures and displacement of millions of people.

According to provincial health department, the immunization drive was planned from September 05 in the province, however, it has now been postponed for the second time owing to heavy monsoon rainfall and floods.

“The new date for the drive will be announced soon,” it said. The polio drive was postponed last time on August 29 in the province.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Ministry of Health launched a week-long national anti-polio campaign across the country on August 22.

