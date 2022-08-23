Balochistan: Floodwater enters Dera Murad Jamali grid station

NARISARABAD: Floodwater on Tuesday entered 220KV Dera Murad Jamali grid station in Nasirabad, Balochistan, ARY News reported.

The supply of electricity to three districts of Nasirabad including, Jaffarabad, Jhal Magsi and Nasirabad has been disconnected from the last 48 hours.

The problems of flood-hit people have doubled due to suspension of electricity. The power disconnection has also created shortage of potable drinking water in the area.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Army troops are carrying out rescue and relief operations in flood-hit areas of Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to ISPR, rescue and relief efforts are underway in Hyderabad, Sanghar, Badin, Thatta, Jamshoro, Naushero Feroze and other flood-hit districts of Sindh.

Read more: Pakistan Army continues flood relief activities across Pakistan

In Punjab, Pakistan Army Helicopters have assisted civil administration in the distribution of relief goods for flood-hit people in far-flung and inaccessible areas of DG Khan district.

Pak Army Aviation Helicopters have flown four sorties for relief operations in most affected areas of DG Khan which included Mubarki, Fazla Katch, Basti Buzdar.

Tents and ration were transported for flood victims. Army and FC Balochistan are assisting civil administration in Quetta, Pishin, Qila Saif Ullah, Ziarat, Zhob, Loralai and Noshki.

Relief camps have been established in Naseerabad, Duki and Lasbela areas. Army and FC medical camps are also established in affected areas.

Comments