Pakistan Army continues flood relief activities across Pakistan

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army troops are carrying out rescue and relief operations in flood-hit areas of Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Tuesday.

According to ISPR, rescue and relief efforts are underway in Hyderabad, Sanghar, Badin, Thatta, Jamshoro, Naushero Feroze and other flood-hit districts of Sindh.

Special Army helicopters were flown from Karachi to affected areas of interior Sindh to speed up rescue and relief efforts.

The ration is being distributed in affected areas and medical aid is also being provided to the affected people.

In Punjab, Pakistan Army Helicopters have assisted civil administration in the distribution of relief goods for flood-hit people in far-flung and inaccessible areas of DG Khan district.

Pak Army Aviation Helicopters have flown four sorties for relief operations in most affected areas of DG Khan which included Mubarki, Fazla Katch, Basti Buzdar.

Tents and ration were transported for flood victims. Army and FC Balochistan are assisting civil administration in Quetta, Pishin, Qila Saif Ullah, Ziarat, Zhob, Loralai and Noshki.

Relief camps have been established in Naseerabad, Duki and Lasbela areas. Army and FC medical camps are also established in affected areas.

FC KP troops are assisting civil administration in flood relief operations in Chitral and other flood hit areas

