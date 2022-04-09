Balochistan govt asks ECP to postpone local bodies elections

QUETTA: The Balochistan government has asked the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to review its decision to hold local bodies elections in the province on May 29, ARY NEWS reported.

A handout has been conveyed to the secretary election commission and provincial election commissioner from the provincial government asking the ECP to review it decision to hold local bodies elections on May 29.

The handout said that the decision was taken after consultation on the matter by provincial cabinet on April 02.

Two days back, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif has demanded a postponement of the local government (LG) polls in Balochistan in view of the current political situation.

Shehbaz Sharif said in a statement that the LG polls had been announced in Balochistan but the political leaders from the province are currently busy in Islamabad.

He requested the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to postpone the Balochistan LG elections. It may be noted here that ECP had announced to hold LG elections in Balochistan districts except Quetta and Lasbela on May 29.

Earlier in March, the ECP had approved the schedule of LG polls in Balochistan. The commission had decided to hold LG polls in all districts of Balochistan on May 29 except in Quetta and Lasbela due to new delimitations of the constituencies.

For the remaining districts, the election schedule will be announced after the completion of the delimitation.

