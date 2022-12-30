Balochistan govt forms commission on missing persons

QUETTA: The interior ministry of Balochistan government on Friday formed a parliamentary commission on missing persons, ARY News reported.

As per details, the ministry of interior formed the commission on the orders of Balochistan High Court (BHC).

The interior minister of Balochistan Mir Ziaullah Langau will be the chairman of the parliamentary commission. Whereas, the member of assembly Asad Ullah Baloch, Zahid Raiki, Malik Naseer Shahwani, and Zamrak Achakzai will be members of the commission.

The additional chief secretary will be the secretary of the commission.

The commission will probe the missing persons case and it will also look into the activities of these missing persons against the state, the notification stated.

Earlier, the Missing Person Commission has disposed of 6,926 cases out of 9,133 cases.

A total number of 9,133 complaints were received by the Missing Person Commission by the end of November.

During the last month of November 101 more cases were received by the Missing Person Commission and the total number of cases reached 9,133.

The report submitted with the SC further said that the commission overall solved 5,574 cases and 3,743 missing persons have been recovered so far including 81 in the month of November.

Overall, 241 bodies of the persons declared missing were received, while 974 people are in the custody and 616 people, who have been declared missing, are currently jailed.

Furthermore, the SC was informed that as of November 30, overall 2,207 cases of missing persons are pending.

