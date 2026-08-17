QUETTA: A public notice has been issued regarding the inquiry commission established to probe the Ziarat tragedy, ARY News reported.

According to the notice, the Balochistan government formed the investigation commission for an independent judicial inquiry, appointing Justice Muhammad Amir Nawaz Rana as its head.

The commission will investigate around 12 vital points, and all relevant individuals have been directed to submit their details to the commission’s secretariat.

The notice states that concerned parties can submit their information until August 28 during office hours.

The public notice further noted that the dates, times, and locations for subsequent proceedings of the commission will be announced at a later date.

The attack which was carried out on July 7, at least nine policemen were martyred in a terrorist attack in the Mangi Phase III area of Quetta, Balochistan.

According to the Deputy Commissioner, an exchange of fire between security personnel and the terrorists continued throughout the night. Police officers fought the attackers for several hours before the assault came to an end.

The deputy commissioner of Ziarat said police personnel put up strong resistance and continued battling the terrorists overnight. He also added that hunt for the missing five policemen was also underway.

Read More:Nine policemen martyred in Quetta terrorist attack

Further details about the attack and any subsequent security operation are awaited.