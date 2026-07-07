QUETTA: At least nine policemen were martyred in a terrorist attack in the Mangi Phase III area of Quetta, Balochistan, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to the Deputy Commissioner, an exchange of fire between security personnel and the terrorists continued throughout the night. Police officers fought the attackers for several hours before the assault came to an end.

The deputy commissioner of Ziarat said police personnel put up strong resistance and continued battling the terrorists overnight. He also added that hunt for the missing five policemen was also underway.

Further details about the attack and any subsequent security operation are awaited.

Read more: Two traffic policemen among 9 martyred in Lakki Marwat market blast

Earlier in May this year, at least nine people, including two traffic police officials, were martyred and 23 others injured in a powerful blast in Sarai Naurang tehsil of Lakki Marwat district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to police, a loader rickshaw laden with explosives exploded in a busy market during rush hour. Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the scene immediately after the explosion and shifted the dead and injured to Naurang Hospital for medical treatment.

Police and Bomb Disposal Squad personnel reached the site soon after the blast and cordoned off the area to collect evidence and launch an investigation.

A large number of local residents also gathered at the hospital to assist in rescue efforts and donate blood for the injured, police added.