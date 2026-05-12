Lakki Marwat: At least nine people, including two traffic police officials, were martyred and 23 others injured in a powerful blast in Sarai Naurang tehsil of Lakki Marwat district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, police said on Tuesday.

According to police, a loader rickshaw laden with explosives exploded in a busy market during rush hour.

Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the scene immediately after the explosion and shifted the dead and injured to Naurang Hospital for medical treatment.

Sources said several of the injured were in critical condition, raising fears that the death toll could rise further.

Police and Bomb Disposal Squad personnel reached the site soon after the blast and cordoned off the area to collect evidence and launch an investigation.

A large number of local residents also gathered at the hospital to assist in rescue efforts and donate blood for the injured, police added.

Read More: Pakistan issues demarche to Afghan Taliban regime over Bannu terror attack

Earlier, the Foreign Office on Monday had summoned the Afghan Charge d’Affaires and delivered a strong demarche to the Afghan Taliban regime over the terrorist attack in Bannu.

At least 15 policemen were martyred and four others injured, including a civilian, on Saturday night in a car bombing targeting the Fateh Khel police post in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bannu district.

In a statement, the Foreign Office spokesperson said Pakistan had delivered a strong demarche regarding the “cowardly vehicle-borne IED attack” carried out by terrorists belonging to Fitna-al-Khawarij on the Fateh Khel police post on May 9, 2026.

According to the statement, Pakistan conveyed that a detailed investigation, along with evidence and technical intelligence gathered so far, indicated that the attack was masterminded by terrorists residing in Afghanistan.

Reiterating Pakistan’s serious concerns over the continued use of Afghan soil for terrorist attacks against Pakistan, the Foreign Office said the Afghan side was informed that Pakistan reserves the right to respond decisively against those responsible for the attack.