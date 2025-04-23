Balochistan govt procures 21 new buses for Quetta, Turbat

QUETTA: The Balochistan government has purchased 21 new pink and green buses for Quetta and Turbat cities in a bid to enhance public transport services, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

This procurement is part of a larger effort to expand the public transport system across the province, according to the transport department officials.

Of the 21 buses, twelve green and five pink buses will operate in Quetta, while four green buses will be deployed in Turbat. The pink buses are exclusively reserved for women, aiming to improve safety and convenience for female passengers.

Officials confirmed that the new buses will be operational within two months. Additionally, the number of transport routes in Quetta will be increased.

One of the new routes will span approximately 32 kilometers, running from the Assistant Commissioner’s office in Kuchlak to Mianghundi in Saryab.

