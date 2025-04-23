web analytics
Balochistan govt procures 21 new buses for Quetta, Turbat

QUETTA: The Balochistan government has purchased 21 new pink and green buses for Quetta and Turbat cities in a bid to enhance public transport services, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

This procurement is part of a larger effort to expand the public transport system across the province, according to the transport department officials.

Of the 21 buses, twelve green and five pink buses will operate in Quetta, while four green buses will be deployed in Turbat. The pink buses are exclusively reserved for women, aiming to improve safety and convenience for female passengers.

Officials confirmed that the new buses will be operational within two months. Additionally, the number of transport routes in Quetta will be increased.

One of the new routes will span approximately 32 kilometers, running from the Assistant Commissioner’s office in Kuchlak to Mianghundi in Saryab.

Read More: Gas supply schedule announced for Quetta

Earlier, Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGC) revealed a new gas supply plan for the upcoming summer season in Quetta.

To ensure an uninterrupted full-pressure supply, this new plan has been introduced to assist customers, which allows consumers to effectively schedule their cooking and daily activities.

The revised gas supply timetable permits consumers to access gas from 5:00 am to 10:00 pm.

According to the schedule, gas supply will remain suspended from 10:00 pm to 5:00 am.

