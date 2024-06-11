Balochistan Govt to lauch solar salt project in Gwadar

QUETTA: The Balochistan government has planned a Solar Salt project with the help of the Balochistan Public Private Partnership Authority (BPPPA) in District Gwadar.

The Pakistan Economic Survey 2023-24 was unveiled earlier in the day, stating that Reconnaissance Licenses for Solar Salt have been granted to the Balochistan government-owned Balochistan Mineral Resources Limited (BMRL).

The survey added that negotiations with international investors on areas granted to BMEC and BMRL.

It added that considering the Reko Diq settlement and reinitiating of the project, focus has been given to Large-scale Mining. Several Large-Scale Exploration Licenses (ELs) for Copper, Gold, and associated minerals have been granted to Private and Public Sector Companies.

Among them, 5 ELs have been granted to the Government of Balochistan-owned companies Balochistan Mineral Resources Limited (BMRL) and 4 ELs to Balochistan Mineral Exploration Company BMEC. These companies negotiate with international investors to explore and develop these granted areas.

Grant of Exploration License for Lithium and the Exploration License for Lithium has been granted for the first time in the province. El-250 was granted to M/S Shaanxi Atlas International Mining Private Limited over 417 SqKm km in Hamun-e Mashkel district Chagai in September 2023.

The company has started the initial survey and drilling. Grant of Exploration Licenses for Copper and Gold to privately owned companies.

To speed up exploration in the potential district of Chagai, Exploration Licenses (ELS) for Copper, Gold, and associated minerals have also been granted to private companies. Among them, 3 ELs were granted in favor of Degan Exploration, 3 ELs were in favor of MPCL, and one EL was granted in favor of National Resources Limited (NRL). These companies have started initial studies and surveys over the granted areas.

Reko Diq Mining Company (RDMC) started work on the feasibility study update. The feasibility study update is expected to be completed by 2024. In line with the agreement, a second installment of advance payment for royalty was received in December 2023 for $ 2.5 million.

Chromite has been mined for years from Muslim Bagh (District Killa Saifullah) and Khanozai (District Pishin) on a small scale. State-Owned Pakistan Mineral Development Corporation (PMDC) has now submitted applications for Chromite’s large scale Exploration Licenses (ELs) in District Killa Saifullah and Zhob.

Accordingly, two large-scale exploration licenses have been granted to M/S PMDC for chromite.