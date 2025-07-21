Balochistan CM says victims of honor killing were not married

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Sarfaraz Bugti said that the couple killed in a recent honor killing incident in Degari, were not married, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference, Bugti stated that the facts need to be mentioned clearly, rejecting victim-blaming following the horrific incident. He revealed that the female victim was a married woman with five children.

Condemning the act as “murder and barbarity,” Bugti expressed solidarity with the victims and assured that the government stands with the oppressed.

The chief minister said that the authorities were aware of the incident before the video went viral on social media and immediate action was taken. He ordered the Inspector General of Balochistan Police to take swift notice of the case.

A tribal elder has been arrested, and raids are ongoing to apprehend other suspects involved. The Chief Minister noted that both parties involved in the case are reluctant to register an FIR, complicating the legal process, meanwhile the relevant Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) has also been suspended in connection with the incident.

He strongly condemned tribal jirgas (councils) that carry out such acts, asserting that it is the government’s responsibility to prevent them. He mentioned that the government has previously intervened to stop such jirgas and taken action against them.

Bugti stated that the government would not support any jirga and would strictly adhere to constitutional and legal pathways to ensure justice. He noted challenges in pursuing suspects, stating that men from the village have fled, and police face resistance, including stone-pelting by women, during operations.

The CM said he has taken the case as a “test case” for justice, a directive given by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari. He praised efforts to prevent the escalation of tribal conflicts, stating, “Where 100 murders could have happened, only two occurred, though even these should not have happened.”

Bugti acknowledged the reality of Balochistan’s tribal society and the prevalence of weapons, underscoring the challenges in maintaining law and order.

Earlier, Balochistan High Court (BHC) Chief Justice (CJ) Justice Rozi Khan took notice of married couple’s killing in Degari.

The BHC CJ summoned the Additional Chief Secretary (Home) and the Inspector General of Police on July 22 to explain the matter.

It is worth mentioning here that the inhumane killing was captured in a viral video circulating on social media.

The viral footage of the twin murders in Balochistan, allegedly filmed during Eid al-Adha, shows armed men brutally killing a woman and a man in desert area in Balochistan.

Arrests

Eleven suspects, including the head of the Satakzai tribe, have been arrested by police following the video of couple being killed went viral on social media.

Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti confirmed the arrests through a statement on social media platform X, stating that operations are continuing effectively and that the state stands with the oppressed.

He vowed that all those involved would be brought to justice.

As part of the ongoing crackdown, police raided the Satakzai House and apprehended tribal chief Sardar Sherbaz Satakzai.

His arrest has triggered a reaction from the Sarawan tribal leadership, who criticized the move, stating that using the incident as a pretext to detain a tribal head is unjustified.