Balochistan incident: 11 including chieftain arrested in honor killing case

In a major development in the Balochistan incident case, involving brutal honor killing of a married couple, 11 suspects have been arrested, including the head of the Satakzai tribe, ARY News reported, citing CM Bugti.

Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti confirmed the arrests through a statement on social media platform X, stating that operations are continuing effectively and that the state stands with the oppressed.

He vowed that all those involved would be brought to justice.

As part of the ongoing crackdown, police raided the Satakzai House and apprehended tribal chief Sardar Sherbaz Satakzai.

His arrest has triggered a reaction from the Sarawan tribal leadership, who criticized the move, stating that using the incident as a pretext to detain a tribal head is unjustified.

Read more: Balochistan CM orders inquiry into video showing couple’s killing

The Balochistan incident, believed to be a case of so-called honor killing, came to light after a disturbing video surfaced online, prompting swift action from the Balochistan government.

A case was registered under state complaint.

Government spokesperson Shahid Rind said the individuals appearing in the video were identified using NADRA records, and while the involved tribes and suspects have been recognized, their names are being withheld for now.

The viral footage of the twin murders in Balochistan, allegedly filmed during Eid al-Adha, shows armed men brutally killing a woman and a man.

The Balochistan woman murder has resurfaced debates on gender violence and the prevalence of honour killings in Pakistan.

According to the Sustainable Social Development Organisation (SSDO), Balochistan reported 32 honour killings in 2024, with only one resulting in a condemnation.