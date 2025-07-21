Balochistan incident: Post-mortem report reveals shocking details

DEGARI: Shocking revelations emerged on Monday from the post-mortem examination of a man and woman allegedly killed in the name of honour in the Degari area of Mastung District, Balochistan.

The autopsy was carried out on Monday by Police Surgeon of Civil Hospital Quetta, Dr. Ayesha Faiz, following an exhumation supervised by Judicial Magistrate Akhtar Shah.

According to the post-mortem report, the woman was shot seven times, while the man received nine bullets.

The woman was approximately 37 to 38 years old. She suffered one gunshot wound to the head and six to the chest and abdomen.

Her arm had the name “Noor Bano Bibi” inscribed, and she reportedly belonged to the Satakzai tribe.

The man, identified as Ehsanullah, was aged around 35 to 36 years, and had been shot nine times in the chest and abdomen.

According to the police surgeon, the woman’s body was decomposed but still identifiable, while the man’s body was in relatively better condition.

The police said that the couple was killed on June 4, 2025, and buried in separate cemeteries – the woman in the Degari Qadir Bakhsh Coal Mines Graveyard and the man in the Sanjdi Graveyard.

The DNA samples were also collected from both bodies. The autopsy was conducted at the Degari graveyard, and after completion, both bodies were reburied in the Qadir Bakhsh Coal Mines Graveyard.

The couple was shot dead by their relatives on the orders of a local tribal council Jirga for marrying against the wishes of their families, in a so-called honour killing.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday strongly condemned the murder and ordered a thorough investigation into the incident.

According to a statement from the PM Office Media Wing, the prime minister spoke with Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti over the phone and instructed him to ensure a swift and transparent inquiry.

The prime minister emphasized that those responsible must be held accountable in accordance with the law, stating that “no one is above the law, and such actions cannot be tolerated in a lawful society.”