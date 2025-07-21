PM Shehbaz condemns Balochistan incident, orders immediate inquiry

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday strongly condemned the murder of a man and a woman in Balochistan and ordered a thorough investigation into the incident, ARY News reported.

The couple was shot dead by their relatives on the orders of a local tribal council Jirga for marrying against the wishes of their families, in a so-called honour killing.

According to a statement from the PM Office Media Wing, the prime minister spoke with Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti over the phone and instructed him to ensure a swift and transparent inquiry.

The prime minister emphasized that those responsible must be held accountable in accordance with the law, stating that “no one is above the law, and such actions cannot be tolerated in a lawful society.”

He further directed the provincial authorities to take all necessary legal measures to bring the perpetrators to justice and ensure the rule of law is upheld.

The viral footage of the twin murders in Balochistan, allegedly filmed during Eid al-Adha, shows armed men brutally killing a woman and a man. The video drew public outrage and prompted action from provincial officials.

At least 11 suspects have been arrested, including the head of the Satakzai tribe in the case. Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti confirmed the arrests through a statement on social media platform X, stating that operations are continuing effectively and that the state stands with the oppressed.

He vowed that all those involved would be brought to justice.

As part of the ongoing crackdown, police raided the Satakzai House and apprehended tribal chief Sardar Sherbaz Satakzai.

His arrest has triggered a reaction from the Sarawan tribal leadership, who criticized the move, stating that using the incident as a pretext to detain a tribal head is unjustified.