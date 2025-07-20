Balochistan CM orders inquiry into video showing couple’s killing

BALOCHISTAN: A viral video showing the killing of a man and woman in Balochistan has drawn public outrage and prompt action from provincial officials on Sunday.

According to Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind, Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti has taken notice of the brutal killings, and a case has been officially registered under government jurisdiction.

However, the victim’s family did not report the incident. “We are treating this as a state-led prosecution,” Rind stated.

He further added that one suspect has already been arrested, while efforts are ongoing to arrest others.

The viral video from Balochistan has led the government to send the footage to NADRA for biometric analysis. Officials have successfully identified the individuals and tribal ties involved. However, the names remain secret for now.

Shahid Rind mentioned that such acts are not authorised by Pakistani law, and tribal councils (jirgas) have no legal standing in resolving criminal matters.

CM Sarfraz Bugti has taken notice of the Balochistan woman murder, directing law enforcement agencies to escalate the investigation and ensure all perpetrators are held accountable and brought to justice, he said.

“These brutal actions are a severe insult to human dignity and societal values,” Sarfaraz Bugti declared, vowing that the state will not watch silently.

The viral footage of the twin murders in Balochistan, allegedly filmed during Eid al-Adha, shows armed men brutally killing a woman and a man.

The Balochistan woman murder has resurfaced debates on gender violence and the prevalence of honour killings in Pakistan.

According to the Sustainable Social Development Organisation (SSDO), Balochistan reported 32 honour killings in 2024, with only one resulting in a condemnation.

People in civil society and legal experts are calling on the government to improve laws and make sure those responsible are held accountable.

While the investigation is underway, the body of the deceased has not yet been found. Officials are asking the public for help in tracking the suspects seen in the video, emphasising that everyone must obey the law.