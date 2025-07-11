Two suspects arrested in Faisalabad student kidnap-murder case

LAHORE: Two suspects, who allegedly kidnapped and killed a student in Faisalabad, have been arrested, a Punjab government spokesperson said.

“On the notice of the Chairman of Chief Minister’s Complaints Cell Shoaib Mirza, the accused who kidnapped and killed a student in Faisalabad were arrested,” a press statement issued here read.

According to the spokesperson, the accused identified as Bilal Nawaz and Umar Aslam had kidnapped Ahad and demanded ransom money for his recovery.

“On the resistance of Ahad, the accused Bilal and Umar killed him,” the spokesperson said and added that despite the murder, the suspects kept demanding ransom money from the heirs by changing their location.

“Accused Umar kept the dead body of the deceased Ahad in his rented house and later threw it on the roadside.”

Chairman Complaints Cell Shoaib Mirza took notice of the incident and directed the Faisalabad Police to arrest the accused.

The special police team of the Mansoorabad police station arrested the suspects through modern interrogation methods.

The accused Bilal and Umar confessed to their crime, according to the spokesperson.