Girl kidnapped from Faisalabad-Karachi train after family was drugged

In a shocking incident, a 10-year-old girl was abducted during a train journey from Faisalabad to Karachi, after her family was drugged, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to kidnapped girl Inaya’s mother, they were travelling to Karachi from Faisalabad, during which they were drugged with lassi by fellow passengers near Sukkur.

Inaya’s mother, Shagufta Bibi, reported that she was traveling with her three children on the Shalimar Express when unknown individuals offered them lassi.

Shortly after drinking it, she and her elder daughter fell unconscious. Upon regaining consciousness near Landhi Station, she discovered Inaya missing along with the suspects who had shared the compartment.

The incident occurred on May 28, and a formal FIR has been registered at the Karachi Cantt Railway station police.

However, four days later, the child remains missing, and the family claims that no significant progress has been made by the police so far.

Earlier, a seven-year-old girl was abducted while playing outside her residence in Gharo, Thatta.

ARY News obtained the video in which a man was seen kidnapping the girl. Local police initiated the probe and SSP Thatta Dr. Imran Niazi ordered his ordinates to check all roads of the district.